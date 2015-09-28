PARIS, Sept 28 Sanofi and Eli Lilly have reached a deal putting an end to a patent infringement lawsuit on Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.

"The agreement resolves a U.S. patent infringement lawsuit regarding Lilly's pursuit of regulatory approval for a product that would compete with Lantus SoloSTAR," Sanofi said in a statement. "Sanofi and Lilly agreed to end that lawsuit and to discontinue similar disputes worldwide."

Under the deal, Eli Lilly will pay royalties to the French pharmaceutical group in exchange for a license to certain Sanofi patents, the statement said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose)