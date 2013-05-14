PARIS May 14 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday it objected to a fine by the French Competition Authority in a dispute over generic competition to its blood thinner, Plavix, and said it was considering a possible appeal.

The Competition Authority said it fined Sanofi 40.6 million euros ($52.7 million) over what it called a smear campaign aimed at stifling generic competition to Plavix. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)