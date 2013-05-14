BRIEF-Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's shares to debut trade on April 7 in Shanghai
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS May 14 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday it objected to a fine by the French Competition Authority in a dispute over generic competition to its blood thinner, Plavix, and said it was considering a possible appeal.
The Competition Authority said it fined Sanofi 40.6 million euros ($52.7 million) over what it called a smear campaign aimed at stifling generic competition to Plavix. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
