BRIEF-Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's shares to debut trade on April 7 in Shanghai
PARIS May 14 The French Competition Authority said on Tuesday it fined drugmaker Sanofi 40.6 million euros ($52.7 million) over what it called a smear campaign aimed at stifling generic competition to its blood thinner, Plavix.
The decision follows a complaint filed by Teva Sante, a unit of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, against communication practices by Sanofi towards health professionals to limit the use of generic versions of Plavix and support its own products, Plavix Princeps and Plavix Clopidogrel Winthrop. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
* COMPANY TOOK OUT A LOAN OF 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FROM SHAREHOLDER PETER MÖLLER VIA COMPANY