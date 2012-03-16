PARIS, March 16 French drugmaker Sanofi
has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed
to expand its presence in biosurgery, it said in a statement on
Friday.
Sanofi said it planned to commercialise Pluromed's LeGoo, a
gel for temporarily controlling bleeding during surgical
procedures. It did not give financial details of the
transaction.
"The acquisition of Pluromed underscores Sanofi's commitment
to strengthen its biosurgery portfolio," said Alison Lawton,
senior vice president and general manager at Sanofi Biosurgery.
"LeGoo is a breakthrough technology with the potential to
change the paradigm of vascular and cardiovascular surgical
procedures, by providing fast, temporary control of blood flow
while avoiding vessel trauma associated with standard of care."