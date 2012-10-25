* Sees 2012 earnings down around 12 pct, better than feared
* Q3 business net income down 7.4 pct to 2.22 bln euros
* Q3 sales up 3.3 pct to 9.04 bln euros
* CEO sees "light at the end of the tunnel"
* Shares up 1.9 percent
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Oct 25 French drugmaker Sanofi
forecast 2012 earnings would fall less than expected as cost
cuts and demand for diabetes and rare disease drugs cushion the
blow from patent expiries.
Sanofi said on Thursday full-year earnings could fall 12
percent, compared with its previous guidance for a decline of up
to 15 percent, helped also by demand from emerging markets.
"We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," chief
executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters after third-quarter
income dropped less than expected.
"As our growth platforms continue to build steam, we believe
this will put Sanofi back on a growth trajectory," he added.
Sanofi has seen sales of blockbusters such as blood clot
preventer Plavix nearly wiped out by the loss of patent
protection. Plavix was the world's second-biggest-selling
medicine until its U.S. patent lapsed in May.
It expects to return to growth from next year thanks to
emerging markets, diabetes, vaccines, animal health, biotech
drugs and new products such bowel cancer drug Zaltrap and
multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio.
Sanofi's better than expected third quarter and improved
guidance contrast with bleak quarterly earnings from European
rivals, which are also facing headwinds from a wave of patent
expiries sweeping through the global pharmaceutical industry.
Switzerland's Novartis reported
lower-than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, dragged
down by a patent loss on top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan
and lower sales at its generics unit.
Sales at AstraZeneca slumped by a
bigger-than-expected 19 percent in the third quarter.
"Sanofi should be capable of returning to very consistent
revenue and EPS growth over the long-term, which makes it unique
among its peers," said Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson.
DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH
In the three months to Sept. 30, Sanofi's business net
income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal
costs, fell 7.4 percent to 2.22 billion euros ($2.9 billion),
beating the average forecast of 1.97 billion in a Reuters poll.
Double-digit percentage growth in diabetes treatment Lantus
and rare disease unit Genzyme as well as the weaker euro lifted
sales to 9.04 billion, up 3.3 percent, offsetting the slump in
Plavix and cancer treatment Eloxatin due to generic competition.
Sales in emerging markets, one area Sanofi is betting on for
future growth, provided a cushion to the overall results, though
they grew slower than in the previous quarter - up 6.8 percent
compared with 9.8 percent in the second quarter - due to a lower
contribution from Asia and Latin America.
Sanofi shares were up 1.9 percent at 67.35 euros by 0815
GMT, outperforming France's benchmark CAC 40 index.
The shares have risen around 17 percent since the start of
2012, giving the company a market capitalization of over 87
billion euros, close to toppling its former parent, oil company
Total, as the largest company on the CAC 40.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
