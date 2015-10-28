Oct 28 French drugmaker Sanofi SA's U.S. unit said it was voluntarily recalling all of its Auvi-Q injections to treat people with severe allergic reactions.

The recall involves all Auvi-Q currently on the market as the products have been found to have inaccurate dosage delivery, the company said on Wednesday.

