BRIEF-Guiyang Xintian Pharmaceutical sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue 17.22 million shares at 18.41 yuan ($2.67) per share to raise up to 317.02 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.38 percent