PARIS Nov 22 An experimental drug for
rheumatoid arthritis developed by French drugmaker Sanofi
and Regeneron, when combined with
methotrexate, improved symptoms and physical function and slowed
progression of the disease in a late-stage clinical trial.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the
body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, causing
inflammation and pain in the joints.
Sanofi and Regeneron's drug, called sarilumab, is an
injectable antibody that works by blocking an
inflammation-causing protein called interleukin 6. It is similar
to Actemra, Roche's fast-growing treatment approved in
2010.