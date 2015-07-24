(Updates share price, adds AHIP and ACC comments)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved a potent new cholesterol-lowering drug
from Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
on Friday but limited its approved use to patients with
a hereditary form of the condition and those with cardiovascular
disease.
The FDA ruling came just hours after European regulators
recommended approval for broader use of the drug, called
Praluent, in all patients with high cholesterol who are not able
to lower it even by taking maximal doses of statin therapy.
The companies expect the drug to receive formal approval by
the European Commission in late September. The commission
recently approved a rival drug, Repatha, made by Amgen Inc
.
The FDA approved Praluent for patients with clinical
atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, including those who have
had heart attacks or strokes. It also approved the drug for
heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), the most
common hereditary form of high cholesterol.
Regeneron said between 8 and 10 million people fall into
those categories.
Investors had hoped the FDA would also approve the drug for
patients with non-hereditary high cholesterol who cannot
tolerate, or do not respond to, statins such as Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor. Statins are widely available in cheaper generic
form.
"Investors are citing the lack of inclusion of primary
prevention as more narrow than expected," said Mark Schoenebaum,
an analyst at Evercore ISI. Shares of Regeneron fell 2.7 percent
to $541.85.
Praluent is given every other week by injection in doses of
75 mg or 150 mg. Regeneron said both doses of its drug will be
priced wholesale at $1,120 for a 28-day supply. That equates to
roughly $14,560 a year.
Some analysts had expected the company to charge less for
the lower dose, and had expected a lower price overall, even
after rebates are taken into account.
"Assuming 15 percent gross to net this would imply a net
price of $12,400 a year, while we think investors were
anticipating a net annual price of approximately $10,000 a
year," said Phil Nadeau, an analyst at Cowen and Co.
America's Health Insurance Plans, the industry trade group,
protested the high price.
"While the FDA's focused guidance recognizes the safety and
effectiveness of this treatment for certain patients, the
exorbitant price raises concerns as to whether consumers and the
health system can sustain the long-term costs," the group's
interim chief executive, Dan Durham, said in a statement.
Praluent and Repatha are the first of a new class of
LDL-lowering drugs that inhibit a protein known as PCSK9.
On July 21, European regulators approved Repatha with a
broad label covering patients with all familial
hypercholesteremia, including the rare, homozygous form, and
those with non-hereditary high cholesterol.
The FDA is expected to rule on Repatha by Aug. 27. Amgen's
shares fell 3.4 percent to $158.59.
Repatha is given as a 140 mg injection every other week or
as a monthly injection of 420 mg.
In limiting the approved patient population for Praluent,
the FDA followed the advice of its advisory panel, which in June
recommended use be limited to patients with a genetic
predisposition to high cholesterol and those at high
cardiovascular risk who are on maximum doses of statins.
Dr. Kim Allan Williams Sr., president of the American
College of Cardiology (ACC), urged physicians to limit use of
the drug to high-risk patients until results come in from trials
on whether the drug's ability to reduce cholesterol translates
into a lower rate of heart attacks and strokes.
"The ACC eagerly awaits the results of clinical trials that
are in progress," Williams said in a statement. "In the
meantime, we continue to recommend physicians limit prescribing
to the very high risk, hard-to-treat group approved by the FDA."
Physicians can prescribe drugs "off label" to any patient
even if the FDA has not approved it for that patient group, but
insurance companies may not pay and companies cannot market the
drugs for unapproved uses.
CVS Health Corp, whose pharmacy benefit division
negotiates drug prices for 65 million plan members, has warned
it will require patients to obtain approval before it will pay
for the drugs.
"We will try to avoid situations in which a patient has not
had a good trial of a statin medication or situations where
patients appear to be intolerant but there is no biochemical
evidence of problems with liver or muscle enzymes," Dr. Troyen
Brennan, CVS's chief medical officer, said in an interview
CVS and other large payers such as Express Scripts Holding
Co put pressure on Gilead Sciences Inc to
lower the price of its $1,000 hepatitis C pill after it was
launched in late 2013. Gilead was forced to discount its price
after a rival drug from AbbVie Inc emerged late last
year.
Praluent and Repatha are expected to generate annual sales
of more than $2 billion by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
