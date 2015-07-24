WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved a potent new cholesterol-lowering drug
from Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
on Friday but limited its approved use to patients with
a hereditary form of the condition and those with cardiovascular
disease.
The FDA ruling came just hours after European regulators
recommended approval for broader use of the drug in all patients
with high cholesterol who are not able to bring it down despite
taking maximal doses of statin. The Europeans also recommended
it for patients who cannot tolerate statins.
The companies expect the drug to receive formal approval by
the European Commision in late September. The Commission
recently approved a rival drug made by Amgen Inc,
Repatha.
