Nov 17 Sanofi and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday they would continue a
large clinical outcomes study with their injectable
cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent.
There had been an option for the trial to be stopped early
if it showed overwhelming efficacy at the interim stage but an
independent data monitoring committee recommended it should
continue.
The trial involves more than 18,000 patients from 57
countries and is designed to demonstrate that Praluent reduces
the risk of serious cardiovascular events, like heart attacks
and strokes.
Some investors had thought the drug might be so effective
that the trial, called Odyssey Outcomes, would be halted at the
interim point, although many analysts had viewed this as an
outside chance. Praluent could still prove itself at the final
stage, when more data will have been amassed.
The treatment belongs to a new class of medicines targeting
the PCSK9 protein that maintains LDL cholesterol in the
bloodstream. They work differently from statins, which block the
liver's production of LDL cholesterol in the first place.
Amgen sells a rival product called Repatha.
