(Updates with analyst comment)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 5 An experimental drug made by
Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
effectively lowers bad LDL cholesterol and is generally well
tolerated, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
The review was published on the FDA's website on Friday
ahead of a meeting next Tuesday of a panel of outside advisers
who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be
approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its
advisory panels but typically does so.
The drug, Praluent, also known as alirocumab, is one of a
new class of LDL-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors. The
committee on Wednesday will discuss another drug in the class,
Amgen Inc's Repatha.
If approved, the drugs are expected to generate annual sales
of more than $2.5 billion each by 2020, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Some analysts predict sales for the class rising
to $20 billion by 2026.
The panel is being asked by the FDA to consider which
patient sub-populations with high cholesterol would best be
served by Praluent - for example, those with different degrees
of cardiovascular risk, patients with family histories of high
cholesterol and high triglycerides, or patients who are or are
not also taking statins, another type of cholesterol drug.
The ability of a drug to lower LDL has been used by the FDA
for two decades as a surrogate for its success in reducing the
risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular events.
Several statin trials have shown cardiovascular benefits but
not all LDL-lowering drugs have. Next week's panel will be the
first in many years to discuss the use of LDL as a surrogate
measure for a new class of cholesterol drugs, the FDA said.
The FDA said it will not require a cardiovascular outcomes
trial as a condition of approval of Praluent, though the
companies are conducting them. Amgen said on Friday it just
completed enrollment in a 27,500 patient outcomes trial of
Repatha in combination with statin therapy.
"I think the committee and the FDA will be clearly grappling
with issues related to which population do you use the drug in,"
said Dr. Steven Nissen, head of cardiovascular medicine at the
Cleveland Clinic. "What the FDA is doing is providing early
access to these medications prior to the completion of the
outcomes trials, but they don't want them used in everyone until
we see the outcomes data."
In an introductory memo to panel participants, Dr. James
Smith, deputy director of the FDA's division of metabolism and
endocrinology products, said some patients will not take statins
for a variety of reasons, even they can tolerate them with no
side effects.
"Thus, one must consider whether labeling that specifically
indicates a drug for 'statin-intolerant patients' could promote
a condition that is not well-understood and encourage some
patients to prematurely abandon statins, a class that has
robustly established benefits on CV outcomes."
A possible alternative, he said, would indicate the drug for
use in combination with maximally tolerated statin therapy,
recognizing that for some patients, maximally tolerated statin
therapy may be no statin therapy at all.
Seamus Fernandez, an analyst at Leerink, viewed the FDA's
review as "bullish." He said it suggests the likelihood of a
broad approval.
Praluent is designed to be given in biweekly injections of
75 mg or 150 mg. Repatha is designed as a biweekly 140 mg
injection or a monthly injection of 420 mg.
The FDA is due to decide on approval for Praluent by July 24
and on Repatha by Aug. 27.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Doina
Chiacu and Steve Orlofsky)