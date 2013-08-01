PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi said one of its
regional offices in China has been visited by the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of
a probe into a bribery scandal that has involved other Western
drugmakers.
"We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are
working with them," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told
reporters during a conference call on Thursday.
He added that the French group's head office in Shanghai had
not been contacted by Chinese authorities.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)