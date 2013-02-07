* Sees growth resuming in H2 2013

* Q4 business net income down 24.3 pct to 1.57 bln eur

* Q4 sales up 0.2 pct to 8.53 bln eur

PARIS, Feb 7 Sanofi predicted that growth would resume in the second half of 2013 once the impact of drug patent losses eases, after reporting an expected 24 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.

Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said that while the patent loss of anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's second-best selling prescription drug, will still weigh on earnings in the first half of 2013, a new chapter was opening for Sanofi.

"As of Jan. 1 Sanofi is really a new company with completely different set of sales and a different structure," he told reporters.

Sanofi has turned to emerging markets, vaccines, over-the-counter treatments, animal health and generics to lessen its reliance on branded medicines, which are more vulnerable to government budget cuts and copies by generic drugmakers.

The French drugmaker said 2013 earnings would be flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, but that it was on track to meet its medium-term targets.

Business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 24.3 percent to 1.57 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, the group said in a statement.

Sales in the period rose 0.2 percent to 8.53 billion euros as the impact from austerity measures in Europe and generic competition offset favourable currency moves and growth from rare disease unit Genzyme.

Budget cuts in Europe have bitten into drugmakers' sales in the region, as U.K. rival GlaxoSmithKline reported this week.

The impact on Sanofi's earnings last year totalled 300 million euros and is expected to reach the same level in 2013, Viehbacher said.

Sanofi had been expected to post quarterly business net income of 1.54 billion euros on sales of 8.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Its shares, which have gained about 25 percent in the last twelve months, closed at 69.37 euros on Wednesday.