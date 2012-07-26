PARIS, July 26 French drugmaker Sanofi posted a slower-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes sales offset competition from cheap drug copies.

Sanofi also confirmed that 2012 earnings could drop between 12 and 15 percent due to the loss of top-selling drugs previously protected by patents.

In the three months to June 30, business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, dropped 9.6 percent to 1.94 billion euros ($2.35 billion), beating an average of 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Sales in the quarter rose 6.2 percent to 8.87 billion euros, driven by emerging markets and double-digit growth in diabetes treatment Lantus, as well as the effect of the weaker euro. At constant exchange rates sales increased 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)