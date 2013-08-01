* Cut 2013 earnings goal
* Says one office visited by authorities in China
* Q2 business net income down 23.4 pct to 1.475 bln eur
PARIS, Aug 1 Sanofi cut its 2013
earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline
in second-quarter profit, hit by the tail-end effect of patent
losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in
Brazil.
The French group also said one of its eleven regional
offices in China had been contacted by the State Administration
for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of a probe into a
bribery scandal that has targetted British rival GlaxoSmithKline
and other Western drugmakers.
"We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are
working with them," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told
reporters on Thursday.
He added that the French group's head office in Shanghai had
not been contacted by Chinese authorities.
Sanofi predicted on Thursday that earnings this year would
be 7 to 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange
rates, but said it continued to expect to return to growth in
the second half of 2013.
Sanofi had previously forecast that annual profit would be
flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates.
"Whilst this is disappointing, the one-time nature of most
of the areas of weakness now creates even easier comparatives
for the growth rebound expected in the second half of 2013 and
beyond," Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients.
The group's closely watched business net income, which
excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined
23.4 percent to 1.475 billion euros ($1.96 billion), below an
average of 1.788 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
nine analysts.
Sales shrunk 9.8 percent to 8 billion as last year's patent
expiry on anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's
second-best selling prescription drug, sliced 481 million euros
off revenue in the quarter.
The group's generics business in Brazil was hit by much
higher-than-planned inventory levels during the second quarter,
Sanofi said.
As a result, Sanofi had to adjust sales by 122 million euros
and book an additional provision of 79 million euros to write
off the inventory and other related costs.