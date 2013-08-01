* Cut 2013 earnings goal

* Says one office visited by authorities in China

* Q2 business net income down 23.4 pct to 1.475 bln eur

PARIS, Aug 1 Sanofi cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit, hit by the tail-end effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil.

The French group also said one of its eleven regional offices in China had been contacted by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has targetted British rival GlaxoSmithKline and other Western drugmakers.

"We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are working with them," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters on Thursday.

He added that the French group's head office in Shanghai had not been contacted by Chinese authorities.

Sanofi predicted on Thursday that earnings this year would be 7 to 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, but said it continued to expect to return to growth in the second half of 2013.

Sanofi had previously forecast that annual profit would be flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates.

"Whilst this is disappointing, the one-time nature of most of the areas of weakness now creates even easier comparatives for the growth rebound expected in the second half of 2013 and beyond," Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients.

The group's closely watched business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 23.4 percent to 1.475 billion euros ($1.96 billion), below an average of 1.788 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.

Sales shrunk 9.8 percent to 8 billion as last year's patent expiry on anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's second-best selling prescription drug, sliced 481 million euros off revenue in the quarter.

The group's generics business in Brazil was hit by much higher-than-planned inventory levels during the second quarter, Sanofi said.

As a result, Sanofi had to adjust sales by 122 million euros and book an additional provision of 79 million euros to write off the inventory and other related costs.