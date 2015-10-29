* Global diabetes sales to decline 4-8 pct annually

* Q3 business net income up 5 percent at 2.1 bln euros

* Q3 revenue up 3.4 percent

* Keeps 2015 forecasts

* Reiterates interested in M&A (Adds quotes from conference call, details)

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Oct 29 Sanofi warned on Thursday sales at its diabetes division, its main business, would keep falling until 2018 as it faces growing competition in the United States where the patent of its blockbuster Lantus is due to expire this year.

The French drugmaker reported stronger third-quarter profits as increasing revenues at other divisions such as biotech arm Genzyme and animal health outweighed a fresh dip in diabetes.

"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at constant exchange rates," Sanofi said in a statement.

This year alone, sales in this division are expected to decrease by 6 to 7 percent. During the third quarter, diabetes sales were down 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion euros with a 10.8 percent fall for Lantus revenues.

The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan in Paris next week during which the management plans for diabetes will be at the centre of attention.

"We think M&A will be a very useful tool for Sanofi in the coming months and years to strengthen our position in strategic areas (...) That would be done through bolt-on acquisitions rather than anything else and licensing," chief executive Olivier Brandicourt told journalists.

The French drugmaker said quarterly total business net income, which strips out amortisation, impairment and other costs, was up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1 billion euros with a 3.4 percent gain in sales to 9.6 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1 billion euros. Sanofi maintained its guidance for stable to slightly growing business earnings per share for 2015.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Noelle Mennella; Editing by Andrew Callus)