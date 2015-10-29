* Global diabetes sales to decline 4-8 pct annually
* Q3 business net income up 5 percent at 2.1 bln euros
* Q3 revenue up 3.4 percent
* Keeps 2015 forecasts
* Reiterates interested in M&A
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Oct 29 Sanofi warned on
Thursday sales at its diabetes division, its main business,
would keep falling until 2018 as it faces growing competition in
the United States where the patent of its blockbuster Lantus is
due to expire this year.
The French drugmaker reported stronger third-quarter profits
as increasing revenues at other divisions such as biotech arm
Genzyme and animal health outweighed a fresh dip in diabetes.
"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects
global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at
an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at
constant exchange rates," Sanofi said in a statement.
This year alone, sales in this division are expected to
decrease by 6 to 7 percent. During the third quarter, diabetes
sales were down 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion euros with a 10.8
percent fall for Lantus revenues.
The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan in Paris
next week during which the management plans for diabetes will be
at the centre of attention.
"We think M&A will be a very useful tool for Sanofi in the
coming months and years to strengthen our position in strategic
areas (...) That would be done through bolt-on acquisitions
rather than anything else and licensing," chief executive
Olivier Brandicourt told journalists.
The French drugmaker said quarterly total business net
income, which strips out amortisation, impairment and other
costs, was up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1
billion euros with a 3.4 percent gain in sales to 9.6 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1
billion euros. Sanofi maintained its guidance for stable to
slightly growing business earnings per share for 2015.
