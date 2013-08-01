PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi cut its 2013
earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline
in second-quarter profit, hit by the tail-end effect of patent
losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in
Brazil.
The French drugmaker predicted on Thursday that earnings
this year would be 7 to 10 percent lower than in 2012 at
constant exchange rates, but said it continued to expect to
return to growth in the second half of 2013.
Sanofi had previously forecast that annual profit would be
flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates.
The group's closely watched business net income, which
excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined
23.4 percent to 1.475 billion euros ($1.96 billion), below an
average of 1.788 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
nine analysts.
Sales shrunk 9.8 percent to 8 billion as last year's patent
expiry on anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's
second-best selling prescription drug, sliced 481 million euros
off revenue in the quarter.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)