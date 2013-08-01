PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit, hit by the tail-end effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil.

The French drugmaker predicted on Thursday that earnings this year would be 7 to 10 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, but said it continued to expect to return to growth in the second half of 2013.

Sanofi had previously forecast that annual profit would be flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates.

The group's closely watched business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 23.4 percent to 1.475 billion euros ($1.96 billion), below an average of 1.788 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.

Sales shrunk 9.8 percent to 8 billion as last year's patent expiry on anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's second-best selling prescription drug, sliced 481 million euros off revenue in the quarter. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)