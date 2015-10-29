PARIS Oct 29 Sanofi reported stronger
third-quarter profits on Thursday as rising sales at biotech arm
Genzyme and in animal health compensated for a fall in revenue
from diabetes drugs, its main business.
The French drugmaker said quarterly business net income was
up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1 billion euros
with a 3.4 percent gain in total sales to 9.6 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1
billion euros.
Revenue at rare diseases arm Genzyme rose 32.7 percent and
those of animal health were up 9.3 percent, but sales of
Sanofi's diabetes division fell 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion
euros, following a drop in the previous two quarters, hurt by
lower sales of patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus.
"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects
global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at
an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at
constant exchange rates," the company said in a statement.
Sanofi maintained its guidance for stable to slightly
growing 2015 profit.
The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan in Paris
next week.
