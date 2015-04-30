PARIS, April 30 Drugs firm Sanofi maintained its guidance for stable to slightly growing 2015 profit on Thursday as first-quarter earnings grew modestly and beat expectations despite declining sales of its main drug Lantus.

The France-based company said first-quarter busines net profit grew 1.6 percent at constant currency rates, equivalent to 11.6 percent on a reported basis, to 1.726 billion euros ($1.92 billion) thanks to the impact of a weak euro.

That compared with the average of analyst expectations compiled for the company of 1.563 billion euros.

Sales of diabetes drug Lantus, which is due to go off patent in the United States this year, fell 5 percent at constant rates to 1.584 billion euros, dragging sales of its biggest division, diabetes, down an overall 3.2 percent.

Lantus sales in the United States fell 13.1 percent at constant rates as the company was forced to offer rebates to maintain market share for future generations of the drug.

But this impact was offset by strong operating profit growth in its Genzyme, Generics, Consumer Healthcare and Animal Health divisions.

The company, which sacked its chief executive last year over poor management of the Lantus situation and failure to communicate effectively with the board, has a busy schedule of drug launches planned this year.

"Sanofi's recent launches along with the ongoing regulatory reviews and planned submissions before year-end will drive future growth," said new CEO Olivier Brandicourt.

Sales grew 2.4 percent at constant rates, or 12.3 percent on a reported basis, to 8.81 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)