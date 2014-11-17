PARIS Nov 17 Sanofi will hold a board meeting by telephone on Tuesday from 1100 GMT to 1200 GMT, according to two sources close to the French drugmaker.

The board is set to discuss Sanofi's situation and governance after it summarily ousted its chief executive Chris Viehbacher late last month. Chairman Serge Weinberg has taken the helm while the company looks for a new CEO.

The board also plans to designate a new director, after Thierry Desmaret resigned last month to focus on his role as chairman of Total, and to elect a new head for the compensation committee, the sources added.

Sanofi media representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter)