BRIEF-Amgen optimistic for Enbrel sales rebound
* Amgen says optimistic about rebound in Enbrel sales in coming quarters after Q1 decline
Sept 3 Sanofi SA :
* Says European Committee for Human Medicines has approved variation of Sanofi Pasteur's Gardasil stating its long-term protection data
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co