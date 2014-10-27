PARIS Oct 27 The chief executive of French pharmaceuticals group Sanofi wrote to his board on Sept. 4 asking for clarity about rumours its chairman was looking to replace him and explaining why he should stay, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

The newspaper also published what it said was a copy of the letter, in which Chris Viehbacher said: "It has come to my attention, first through rumour, that the Chairman of the Board is actively seeking a successor to me as Chief Executive Officer."

In the letter, the German-Canadian CEO said he had since had "a discussion with the chairman and two other board members," but did not make clear what the outcome was, beyond saying that during "regular discussions" there had been no indication of any strategic disagreements.

"I am concerned about the impact of rumours and would hope to have the situation clarified as soon as possible," read the letter, which appeared in English on Les Echos' website.

Sanofi had no immediate comment on the report.

Viehbacher took on the job in 2008.

