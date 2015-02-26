LONDON Feb 26 Sanofi's new Toujeo
diabetes drug is on track to receive a potential green light
from European regulators this week, building on a U.S.
regulatory approval awarded on Wednesday.
Toujeo is a more potent follow-up to the French drugmaker's
top-selling Lantus insulin product, which accounts for a fifth
of group sales, and the new drug is pivotal to Sanofi's diabetes
business as Lantus faces loss of patent protection.
A committee of experts at the European Medicines Agency is
considering whether to recommend Toujeo at a regular monthly
meeting in London, according to the agency's website. Decisions
from such meetings are normally announced around midday on
Fridays.
Assuming Toujeo gets a positive opinion, it is likely to be
formally approved by the European Commission a couple of months
later, allowing Sanofi to launch in its chosen first European
markets of Germany and Britain.
The U.S. approval for Toujeo disappointed some Sanofi
investors because the wording on the drug's label failed to
spell out the benefits of Toujeo over Lantus.
In Europe, however, the labelling rules are different and
Sanofi may be able to make more claims for Toujeo.
Pascale Witz, Sanofi's executive vice president of global
divisions, said she was confident doctors would recognise the
benefits of using Toujeo, even if this was not spelt out on the
U.S. label, because clinical studies about the drug had been
published in major journals.
Toujeo has the same active ingredient as Lantus, called
insulin glargine, but at three times the concentration and with
a design to release the insulin more gradually.
The medicine provides similar blood glucose control as
Lantus with lower rates of hypoglycemia, a potentially dangerous
drop in blood sugar.
Witz declined to comment on the price of Toujeo but said
"pricing will not be a barrier to access".
Even with a competitive price, investors fear Sanofi may
struggle to switch sufficient patients from Lantus to Toujeo.
Many analysts see a modest switch rate of only around 20
percent, although Witz said that figure was too low.
"That's a pessimistic view. We think it's going to be more
than that," she said on the sidelines of an Economist
pharmaceuticals conference in London.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)