PARIS Dec 2 Evotec is in exclusive
talks to acquire French drugs company Sanofi's
southern French research site in Toulouse, southern France, the
German biotech's CEO told Reuters.
In May 2013, Sanofi had agreed to keep the site until 2018
because of French government worries about the loss of local
jobs.
But, according to a union source, Sanofi managers met labour
representatives on Tuesday to present the planned sale of the
site, which currently employs 211 workers.
Lanthaler confirmed the plan and told Reuters over the phone
that the Toulouse centre, located in a campus of labs and
institutes specialised in oncology, would be a great asset to
Evotec, which specialises in cancer, neuroscience and diabetes.
"It's not only the workers there, it's a fantastic facility,
it's a fantastic site and a perfect environment," Lanthaler
said, adding that Evotec "would be a very good home" for
Sanofi's workers.
