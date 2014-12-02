(Updates with Sanofi confirmation)
PARIS Dec 2 Sanofi has entered
exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse research and
development site to German rival Evotec, the French
drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Under the agreed deal, to be signed in the first half of
2015, Sanofi said it would transfer its on-site research and
development jobs and activities to Evotec.
Sanofi said it had also committed to spend 250 million euros
($310 million) over five years on future research programmes
outsourced to a site in southern France, which employs 211
people.
The fate of the research centre has been problematic for
Sanofi, which had agreed last year under French government
pressure to keep it operating until 2018.
The Evotec deal "could represent a valuable opportunity for
the site and for its employees, as it will ensure the success
and sustainability of the activities", Sanofi global research
chief Elias Zerhouni said in a company statement.
Werner Lanthaler, Evotec's chief executive, earlier told
Reuters that the Toulouse site would be a valuable asset for the
German biotech firm.
Managers at Sanofi, which recently sacked its chief
executive, met Toulouse labour representatives earlier on
Tuesday to present the agreement with Evotec.
For more than two years, Sanofi had been engaged in a
dispute with unions over the future of the centre, underlining
the difficulty of cutting jobs in France.
France accounts for just 8 percent of Sanofi's revenue but
close to half of its research staff.
The Evotec deal may help to allay investor concerns that
Sanofi is too heavily dependent on France, following the October
departure of German-Canadian CEO Chris Viehbacher, ousted over
his go-it-alone management style.
Major drugmakers have been closing laboratories around the
world and regrouping operations into regional hubs to cut costs
and squeeze more from research and development, in the face of
generic competition and tightening healthcare budgets.
In 2012, under pressure from the newly elected Socialist
government, Sanofi scaled down a French restructuring plan to
cut 900 jobs instead of the 2,500 previously envisaged.
($1 = 0.8068 euros)
