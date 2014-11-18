* Fourtou to lead appointments and governance committee
-source
* No names of candidates nor timeline disclosed -source
* Sanofi won't comment, just named a new board director
(Adds detail, context)
By Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, Nov 18 Sanofi is drawing up a
shortlist of candidates for the post of chief executive to
replace Chris Viehbacher, ousted by the board last month, a
source close to the French drugmaker told Reuters.
Sanofi's board met earlier on Tuesday and chose director
Jean-Rene Fourtou to lead the appointments and governance
committee that will be tasked with reviewing the shortlist and
selecting the new CEO, said the source.
At the head of that committee, Fourtou will be replacing
Weinberg, who will focus on his dual role of group chairman and
interim CEO. But the committee will work in close cooperation
with Weinberg, the source added, requesting anonymity.
Sanofi declined to comment. The group said in a statement
earlier that it had named Bonnie Bassler, a molecular biology
professor, as an independent board member.
The board did not disclose any names of candidates to the
top executive job, nor did it give a timeline for the succession
or for the next board meeting, the source said.
Olivier Bohuon, the French boss of artificial knee and hip
maker Smith & Nephew, AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot
and former Wyeth boss Bernard Poussot have been suggested by
industry observers as potential candidates.
Fourtou, who is honorary chairman of media group Vivendi
, is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and has been
on Sanofi's board for the past decade.
Fourtou, 75, is known for saving Vivendi from bankruptcy in
2002, ousting its CEO Jean-Bernard Levy in 2012 and piloting the
past two years of the group's strategic overhaul away from
telecoms and towards media.
Sanofi shares were up 1.1 percent by 1442 GMT.
The stock has fallen 9 percent since the last week of
October, when uncertainties over Viehbacher's role surfaced in
the French press and the drugmaker warned of an unexpected
slowdown at its diabetes business, traditionally its cash cow.
Within days, Sanofi's board had sacked Viehbacher, its chief
executive of six years, blaming his solitary management style
and poor execution of the group's strategy. The sudden dismissal
surprised investors who had hailed the CEO's efforts to
strengthen the firm and make it more global.
(Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan and Louise
Heavens)