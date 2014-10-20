PARIS Oct 20 French drugmaker Sanofi
and its U.S. partner Regeneron said on Monday they had
started a Phase III clinical study of their experimental drug
dupilumab in patients with atopic dermatitis.
In a mid-stage trial, the injectable drug - which is also
being tested against asthma and chronic sinusitis - had
significantly reduced skin lesions and itching in adult patients
suffering from atopic dermatitis, a chronic form of eczema that
is poorly controlled by standard drugs.
The first phase III trial will enroll around 700 patients
with the primary objective of demonstrating the efficacy of
dupilumab in adults with moderate to severe disease in
combination with topical corticosteroids through 16 weeks,
Sanofi said in a statement. Secondary objectives of the study
will evaluate the drug's long-term safety and efficacy over up
to 52 weeks.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet)