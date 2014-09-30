UPDATE 1-Court sides with Bombardier in Metrolinx rail contract dispute
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.
PARIS, Sept 30 Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron on Tuesday unveiled positive mid-stage trial results for their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps.
In a Phase IIa trial, the injectable drug met all primary and secondary endpoints in affected patients who did not respond to intranasal corticosteroids, Sanofi said in a statement.
Dupilumab is also being tested by the drugmakers against two other allergic conditions - atopic dermatitis and asthma.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. mortgage application activity fell last week despite a decline in borrowing costs on 30-year home loans to their lowest levels in nearly five months, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.