PARIS, Sept 30 Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron on Tuesday unveiled positive mid-stage trial results for their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps.

In a Phase IIa trial, the injectable drug met all primary and secondary endpoints in affected patients who did not respond to intranasal corticosteroids, Sanofi said in a statement.

Dupilumab is also being tested by the drugmakers against two other allergic conditions - atopic dermatitis and asthma.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Blaise Robinson)