(Adds details)
PARIS Jan 12 The European Medicines Agency has
agreed to review an application by Sanofi and
Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug
alirocumab, the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement on
Monday.
The drug, for which the companies have proposed to market
under the name Praluent, has also been under review by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration since the fourth quarter of 2014.
Alirocumab belongs to a new class of potent drugs that block
a naturally occurring protein called PCSK9 that prevents the
liver from removing LDL, or "bad", cholesterol from the blood.
They are expected to be used mainly by people who cannot take
statins, the standard cholesterol-lowering treatment, because of
side effects.
Sanofi and Regeneron are racing Pfizer and Amgen
to bring PCSK9 inhibitors to the market, which is
expected to be worth billions if the drugs are shown to
significantly reduce heart attacks and deaths as statins have.
The marketing application for alirocumab in Europe included
data from more than 5,000 patients and ten clinical trials, the
companies said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)