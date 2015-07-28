July 28 French drugmaker Sanofi said
on Tuesday it was committing up to $2.17 billion to a
collaboration with its long-time partner Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals in the hot area of cancer
immunotherapy.
Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $640 million to
Regeneron and the U.S. biotech company will get up to $375
million more if certain sales targets are hit. Sanofi will also
invest more than $1 billion in research for the programme, which
aims to tap the body's immune system to help fight cancer.
As part of the agreement, the two companies will jointly
develop a programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor
currently in Phase I clinical testing, and plan to start trials
in 2016 with new drug candidates.
