PARIS Oct 14 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday an investigational vaccine designed by its Shantha Biotechnics unit to protect young children from severe diarrhoea had entered late-stage clinical trials in India.

The vaccine is aimed at rotavirus infections which cause gastroenteritis. Although the virus can and does infect older individuals, illness caused by rotavirus can be quite severe in infants and young children, Sanofi said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Anand Basu)