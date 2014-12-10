FRANKFURT Dec 10 Sanofi's new CEO
will continue its strategy of diversifying beyond new drug
development, possibly through acquisitions, the French
drugmaker's interim chief executive said.
"We want to have businesses like consumer healthcare,
veterinary medicine and vaccines that are less strongly driven
by innovation but grow continuously and are more stable," German
daily Handelsblatt quoted Serge Weinberg as saying in an
interview published on Wednesday.
He said if there were opportunities, Sanofi would be
"prepared and able" to make acquisitions in those areas, without
being more specific.
Weinberg said, though, that Sanofi was not interested in
German peer Bayer's diabetes device business.
Sanofi's board sacked Chris Viehbacher, CEO of six years, in
October blaming his solitary management style and poor execution
of the firm's strategy. Weinberg was instrumental in the move
and has since filled the role on a temporary
basis.
One of Viehbacher's projects had been to sell a portfolio of
older drugs that sources said at the time could fetch $7-8
billion.
"We do not think that would be a good idea," Weinberg told
Handelsblatt.
Asked how much progress Sanofi had made in its search for a
new CEO, he said: "That is a very important decision that we do
not want to rush. But it should not take another half year until
we can announce a new CEO."
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Clarke)