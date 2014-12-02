PARIS Dec 2 Sanofi said on Tuesday
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its Priftin
(rifapentine) drug in combination with isoniazid (INH) for a new
indication, in the treatment of latent tuberculosis infection.
The oral drug, first approved in the United States in 1998
to treat active pulmonary TB, can now be prescribed to patients
over two years old and at high risk of developing the disease.
Sanofi said it was exploring the drug's potential for
regulatory approval in other countries.
According to the World Health Organization, 9 million people
fell sick with TB in 2013 and 1.5 million died from the disease.
