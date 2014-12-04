PARIS Dec 4 Sanofi declined to
comment on Thursday on media reports that a lawsuit filed in the
United States by a former employee alleges that the French
drugmaker paid $34 million in kickbacks for doctors, pharmacies
and hospitals to order its diabetes treatments.
CNBC said that a suit filed in Newark, New Jersey, targeted
several Sanofi executives including former chief executive Chris
Viehbacher, who was sacked following a board dispute on Oct. 29
after six years at the helm.
The CNBC report said Diane Ponte, 53, claims she reviewed
contracts that were intended to fund kickbacks.
Ponte was fired in September, after allegedly suffering
retaliation for bringing the scheme to light, CNBC said.
A Sanofi spokesman said in an e-mail on Thursday that the
company doesn't comment on litigation. Viehbacher could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The company said last month its diabetes business, which
includes Lantus, the world's most prescribed insulin and the
firm's top-selling drug, is set to post little or no growth
through 2018.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)