PARIS, July 16 Sanofi has held talks
with Abbott Laboratories, Mylan and private
equity firms over the possible sale of a 6.3 billion euro ($8.5
billion) portfolio of mature drugs, according to an internal
document seen by Reuters.
The 25-page document, a copy of which was circulated by the
CGT union on Wednesday, details a plan presented to the
company's investment committee on May 6 dubbed the "Phoenix
project".
It shows Sanofi is considering whether to sell, carve out or
create a joint venture for a portfolio of some 200 mature drugs
that includes blood thinner Plavix.
The portfolio currently accounts for annual sales of about
2.1 billion euros but these are projected to nearly halve in the
next decade as European countries rein in healthcare budgets and
impose lower drug prices.
No decision has yet been made on the portfolio, a Sanofi
spokesman said.
($1 = 0.7388 Euros)
