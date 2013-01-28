PARIS Jan 28 Sanofi expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half of this year.

In a statement, the French drug maker added that a scientific advisory panel was expected to meet in the second quarter to examine the application.

The drug, which was developed by Sanofi subsidiary Genzyme, has already been submitted for review by the European Medecines Agency.