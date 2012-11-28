PARIS Nov 28 U.S. vaccine company Selecta
Biosciences has signed a deal worth as much as $900 million with
French drugmaker Sanofi to develop therapies for
life-threatening food allergies, it said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Sanofi will have an exclusive licence to
develop a first food allergy therapy, with an option to develop
two more, Selecta said in a statement.
Sanofi will have access to Selecta's Synthetic Vaccine
Particle platform, which engineers tiny particles that produce
tolerance to specific substances that provoke allergies.
"In allergies, as well as auto-immune diseases, organ
transplantation and protein-replacement therapies, there is a
lack of specific, effective and safe treatments to prevent
undesired immune reactions," Selecta Chief Executive Werner
Cautreels said in a statement.
"Our approach addresses the underlying causes of these
diseases and thereby makes advances beyond today's symptomatic
treatments and allergen-avoidance strategies."
Selecta said it was entitled to receive payments totalling
$300 million for each allergy therapy under the deal with
Sanofi, as well as royalties on sales.
Selecta's pipeline includes vaccines for stopping smoking
and malaria, and immunotherapies for Type-1 diabetes and
allergies.