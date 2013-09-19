By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Sanofi SA has
reached a $40 million settlement of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the
French drugmaker of misleading investors about the safety of a
weight loss pill that a U.S. regulatory panel linked to suicidal
thoughts.
The all-cash settlement was disclosed in a court filing on
Thursday, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge George
Daniels in Manhattan.
It resolves claims that arose after a U.S. Food and Drug
Administration advisory committee on June 13, 2007 urged that
the agency reject Sanofi's drug rimonabant, known by the trade
names Acomplia and Zimulti, on concern that using it could
increase suicidal thinking and depression.
Sanofi is the world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company
as measured by prescription drug sales. European regulators had
approved use of rimonabant prior to the FDA panel action, but
sales were later suspended.
Plaintiffs led by the Hawaii Annuity Trust for Operating
Engineers accused Sanofi of touting the drug as a possible
"blockbuster" to treat obesity, with only mild side effects.
But they said Sanofi concealed clinical tests that showed a
statistically significant increase in "suicidality" among people
taking the drug.
The release of the advisory committee recommendation caused
Sanofi's shares in Europe and American depository receipts in
the United States to fall in price.
Thursday's settlement covers investors in Sanofi ADRs
between Feb. 24, 2006 and June 13, 2007, and equates to about 37
cents for each of Sanofi's roughly 108 million ADRs at the time.
It also resolves claims against Gerard Le Fur, the former
chief executive, and Hanspeter Spek, an executive vice president
of pharmaceutical operations, court papers show.
"The settlement, in light of all the risks, was exceedingly
fair, and represented a high percentage of the total damages
suffered by the class," said Tor Gronborg, a partner at Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd who represents the plaintiffs, in an
interview.
Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs' law firm plans to seek a fee of $11 million,
or 27.5 percent of the settlement amount, court papers show.
The case is In re: Sanofi-Aventis Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-10279.