PARIS, June 1 Sanofi said on Friday that a trial of its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide found that a daily dose of the drug reduced the annualised rate of relapse by 36 percent compared with a placebo.

Teriflunomide, marketed as Aubagio, is one of the two multiple sclerosis drugs Sanofi has in late-stage development and one of several oral MS treatments being developed by major drug companies.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb)