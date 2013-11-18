PARIS Nov 18 French drugs group Sanofi said on Monday it had decide to halt all clinical trials and cancel plans for regulatory filings with its investigational JAK2 inhibitor, fedratinib.

Following a thorough risk-benefit analysis, including consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), study investigators, independent expert neurologists and neuro-radiologists, Sanofi determined that the risk to patient safety outweighed the benefit that fedratinib would bring to patients, the statement said.