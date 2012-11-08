PARIS Nov 8 Drugmaker Sanofi became
France's biggest listed company on Thursday, surpassing oil
giant Total as the top stock by market value on the
CAC 40, a position Total had been commanding for 12
years.
At the close of the Paris bourse on Thursday, Sanofi's
market capitalisation stood at 89.47 billion euros ($114
billion) against 89.18 billion euros for Total.
"This switch is essentially due to sector rotation. Pharmas
have strongly performed this year while Total's stock has been
erratic due to the worries over the outlook for crude prices,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at
Global Equities.
Since the start of the year, shares in Sanofi have surged 19
percent while Total stock is down 4.6 percent.
The two French companies rank second and third among the
biggest listed firms of the euro zone, behind AB Inbev,
which has a market value of 103 billion euros, and ahead of
German carmaker Volkswagen and engineering
conglomerate Siemens.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Blaise Robinson)