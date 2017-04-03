WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice said the company had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)