BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
PARIS, April 22 French drug maker Sanofi SA said on Monday the European Commission has approved its primary and booster vaccine for infants from six weeks of age.
The vaccine protects infants against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B.
The new vaccine will be commercialized by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, under the brand name Hexyon in Western Europe and Hexacima in Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing