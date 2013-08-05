PARIS Aug 5 Sanofi said on Monday it had started late-stage trials involving 15,000 people to test a vaccine against Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), the main cause of diarrhoea in hospitals.

There are currently no vaccines available against the Clostridium difficile bacteria, while increasing antibiotic resistance is making it harder to treat the condition.

Combined data from the United States and European Union show that healthcare systems spend more than $7 billion annually to treat CDI cases. (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Elizabeth Piper)