PARIS, April 11 Sanofi said European authorities have agreed to review a marketing application for a new flu vaccine designed to combat the four strains of virus expected in the coming season.

The company's Sanofi Pasteur vaccine unit currently produces the three-strain Vaxigrip flu vaccine at a facility in Val de Rueil, in France.

The marketing authorization application for the quadrivalent version of Vaxigrip is intended to be presented in all countries of the world where Vaxigrip is currently commercialized, Sanofi said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)