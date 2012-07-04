PARIS, July 4 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday that it was selling its roughly 19 percent stake in consumer products company Yves Rocher Group to the family that already controls most of the company.

Terms for the transaction, which is set to close before the end of the third quarter, were not disclosed. Yves Rocher owns cosmetics, home care products and clothing brands.

"The decision to divest is in line with the Group's objectives to focus on its strategic activities," Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Jerome Contamine said in a statement. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Anthony Barker)