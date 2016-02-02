PARIS Feb 2 Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the Zika virus.

As Sanofi led the vaccine field for viruses in the same family as Zika virus (ZIKV), with licensed vaccines against Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis and, most recently, Dengue , it could leverage that experience in the hunt for a Zika vaccine, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)