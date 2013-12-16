HELSINKI Dec 16 Finnish media company Sanoma
said it was replacing the chief executive of its
Belgian operations which it plans to overhaul amid a fall in
magazine sales.
Sanoma, hit by a shift from print publications to digital
media, said its business in Belgium was under a "strategic
review" for changes and that its chief, Aime Van Hecke, would be
leaving.
In Belgium, Sanoma publishes around 50 magazine titles and
owns part of a TV company SBS Belgium. The company recently
announced a plan to reduce tens of Dutch magazine titles and up
to 570 jobs. [ID: nL5N0IL0S2]
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)