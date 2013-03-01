BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
HELSINKI, March 1 Finnish media group Sanoma said on Friday shareholders who own more than 10 percent of its shares have proposed Antti Herlin, the biggest shareholder in lift manufacturer Kone, as its new board chairman.
Sanoma's current chairman, Jaakko Rauramo, has said he will step down from the board, the company said.
Herlin, one of Finland's wealthiest businessmen, is the chairman of Kone and owns a 5.6 percent stake in Sanoma.
Sanoma's shareholders meeting will be held on April 3. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.