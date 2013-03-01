HELSINKI, March 1 Finnish media group Sanoma said on Friday shareholders who own more than 10 percent of its shares have proposed Antti Herlin, the biggest shareholder in lift manufacturer Kone, as its new board chairman.

Sanoma's current chairman, Jaakko Rauramo, has said he will step down from the board, the company said.

Herlin, one of Finland's wealthiest businessmen, is the chairman of Kone and owns a 5.6 percent stake in Sanoma.

Sanoma's shareholders meeting will be held on April 3. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)