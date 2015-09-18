BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
HELSINKI, Sept 18 Finland's biggest media group Sanoma, hard hit by falling advertising sales in the recession-hit country, said on Friday its chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen would step down with immediate effect.
"His departure is by mutual agreement and the board is grateful for his valuable contribution to the company," Chairman Antti Herlin said in a statement.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Ignatius will serve as interim CEO, the firm said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components