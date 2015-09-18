HELSINKI, Sept 18 Finland's biggest media group Sanoma, hard hit by falling advertising sales in the recession-hit country, said on Friday its chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen would step down with immediate effect.

"His departure is by mutual agreement and the board is grateful for his valuable contribution to the company," Chairman Antti Herlin said in a statement.

Chief Financial Officer Kim Ignatius will serve as interim CEO, the firm said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)